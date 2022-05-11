Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 531.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Textron worth $34,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Textron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Textron by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Textron by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of TXT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,140. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

