The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 407.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

