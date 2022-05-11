The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Position Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after buying an additional 143,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,723,000 after buying an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after acquiring an additional 90,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,742,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,627,000 after acquiring an additional 236,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963 over the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

