The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.07. Clorox posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.86. 1,054,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,145. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.38. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

