The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $49,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 181.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

COO opened at $317.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

