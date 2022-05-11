The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $317.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.14. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.