The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Gorman-Rupp has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

GRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

