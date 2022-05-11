The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79,582 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $84,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.96. 3,850,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,503. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.57 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

