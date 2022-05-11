The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year sales of $10.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after buying an additional 426,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after buying an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after buying an additional 1,469,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

