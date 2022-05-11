The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE KR traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $54.44. 160,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,182. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. Kroger has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

