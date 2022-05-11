The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.07

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 1578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $996.05 million, a P/E ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,844,000. JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

