The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.07

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 1578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $996.05 million, a P/E ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,844,000. JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
