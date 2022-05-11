The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Plans $0.73 — Dividend

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.7254 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,537. The New Germany Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New Germany Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:GF Get Rating ) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

