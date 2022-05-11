The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after buying an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in New York Times by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

