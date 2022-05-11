The OLB Group (OLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

OLB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 112,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,407. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64. The OLB Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 42,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $83,435.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The OLB Group by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

