The Sandbox Hits 1-Day Volume of $678.89 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004403 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $678.89 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00336808 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004982 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 166.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00192778 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,539,778 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

