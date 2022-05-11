The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $1.10

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 35.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $899.96 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00349350 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004419 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00162576 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,539,778 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

