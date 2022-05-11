The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of Timken worth $51,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Timken by 2,351.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after acquiring an additional 451,248 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $29,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,767,000 after acquiring an additional 420,773 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

Shares of TKR opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

