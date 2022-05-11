The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 269,779 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Toro by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toro by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

TTC stock opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $115.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

