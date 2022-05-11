The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 415,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.57% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $799,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $351,922,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,343,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,024 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,449,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.11.

TD stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 296,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,325. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

