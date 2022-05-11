The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 218,153 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $5,951,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

