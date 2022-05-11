The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 24,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,970,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,772. The company has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average is $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

