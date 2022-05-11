TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Trading Up 3,566.7%

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) were up 3,566.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 2,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,561,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48.

TherapeuticsMD ( NYSE:TXMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 million.

About TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

