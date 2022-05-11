TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Trading Up 3,566.7%

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) were up 3,566.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 2,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,561,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48.
About TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.