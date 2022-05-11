Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Increased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 61,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,817,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $520.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $564.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

