Thomas Langan Sells 51,537 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. 1,502,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,839. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

