Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TWKS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 637,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,548. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.