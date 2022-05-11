ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. ThredUp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $515.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1,552.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 848,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 540,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1,088.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 545,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 331,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 122,491 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

