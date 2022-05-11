Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 3,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,933. Thryv has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $838.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,332,171 shares of company stock worth $66,810,915. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Thryv by 23.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Thryv by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

