thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.57 ($14.29).

TKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.58) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FRA TKA traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €7.04 ($7.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109,255 shares. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($28.43). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.87.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

