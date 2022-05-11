TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0066 (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $368,936.62 and $1.75 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.89 or 0.00793555 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

