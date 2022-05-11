Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.50.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $9.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.06. The company had a trading volume of 464,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.08. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,440,000 after buying an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

