Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 130.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.
NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,925,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 152.07, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
