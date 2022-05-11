Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 130.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,925,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 152.07, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.