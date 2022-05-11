Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000.

NYSEARCA EDV traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.73. 218,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,065. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $149.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

