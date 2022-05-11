Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 123 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 51,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

