Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,943,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

