Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Down 31%

Shares of Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) traded down 31% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 3,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.
Trans-Lux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLX)
