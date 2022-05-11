Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.95. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $922.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,293 shares in the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

