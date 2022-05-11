TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:TANNL)

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

