TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TA. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.17.

TA stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $534.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,377 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 43.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.