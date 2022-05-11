Tredje AP fonden Acquires Shares of 37,000 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after buying an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,376,000 after buying an additional 190,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.30. The company had a trading volume of 986,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,901. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

