Tredje AP fonden Buys 2,300 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.56. The company had a trading volume of 560,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,632. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.37. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.12 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

