Tredje AP fonden Has $9.34 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Moody’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Moody’s by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 329,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,502,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 275,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,621,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCO traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $282.18. 949,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.84 and its 200 day moving average is $353.47. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $280.49 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.