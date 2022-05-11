Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 20.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 83.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus reduced their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

Shares of EQIX traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $624.17. 741,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $621.55 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $725.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $753.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total transaction of $821,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

