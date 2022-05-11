Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,727,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.