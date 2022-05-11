Tredje AP fonden Purchases 4,099 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.87.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.87. 2,404,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,573. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.