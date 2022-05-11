Tredje AP fonden Sells 20,000 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,473,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,977. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,011.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $36,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,101.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,464 shares of company stock worth $92,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

