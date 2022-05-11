Tredje AP fonden Sells 513 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 353,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $39.39 on Wednesday, reaching $1,281.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,812. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,272.00 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,504.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,585.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

