TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.54, but opened at $31.50. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 3,441 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.37. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,885,000 after acquiring an additional 317,500 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $72,116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -170.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

