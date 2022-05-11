Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $47.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trevena by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 287,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trevena by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trevena by 1,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 389,113 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.