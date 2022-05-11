Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) to Issue GBX 1.68 Dividend

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BBOX stock traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 204.60 ($2.52). 4,808,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,079. The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 237.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 188.50 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.55).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

BBOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.39) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.39) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.15).

In related news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £43,600 ($53,754.16).

About Tritax Big Box REIT (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.