Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $21.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. 387,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

